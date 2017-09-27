In The Kitchen: Precision on the Go

Chef Andrew Bustos from Precision On The Go stops by the Builders Source Kitchen to whip up a hearty Ahi Tuna Nicsoie Salad. It’s his take on a standard salad, adding a warm broth to heat your bones during the coming seasons.

Bustos has been busy with meal preps for businesses and organizations looking to feed their staffs well. He’s also taking reservations now for holiday parties and fall-time get-togethers.

As it gets cooler, the schedule fills up. So book your event with Chef Bustos now at PrecisionOnTheGo.com