For Iron Soul Gym, raising big money for charity means raising big barbells

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Purple Heart recipients represent the toughest and most courageous of combat Veterans, so it’s only fitting that a fundraiser in their honor means power-lifting massive amounts of weight.

Iron Soul Gym is hosting the second annual “Day of the Deadlift” competition: a deadlift-only power-lifting event that will be held on Sunday, October 29 at 10 a.m. The competition is open to all, and newcomers are encouraged to participate.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Military order of the Purple Heart.

The organization now known as the “Military Order of the Purple Heart” was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the decoration. Composed exclusively of Purple Heart recipients, it is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of “combat” veterans.

“Day of the Deadlift” Event Details:

Iron Soul Gym

2400 Menual Blvd NE

(between Carlisle and University Blvd)

Sunday, October 29. Lifting starts at 10 a.m. $25 to enter. Lift in Costume!

$5 spectator fee.

To register for the event…or find out more about the gym, visit Iron Soul Gym’s website.