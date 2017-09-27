Final week of September loaded with fun events for the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The last week in September is filled with international cinema and culture, a harvest festival, and a bike ride for brunch.



The Albuquerque International Festival is a day-long multicultural event that celebrates the International District of southeast Albuquerque and provides a showcase for local International items from throughout the metro area. Ethnic food and a variety of jewelry, food items and other crafts will be available for purchase throughout the venue plus a “kidz zone” with face painting, carnival games, and more. Date and Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

Globalquerque International Cinema Series: La Meraviglie. Italian with English subtitles; 100 minutes; not rated. From late August through September, the Bank of America Thursday Film Series showcases the International Cinema Series, presented in partnership with Avokado Artists and ¡Globalquerque! Date and Time: Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Harvest Festival at Casa San Ysidro will feature weaving, blacksmithing, and horno bread making demonstrations. Participate in hands-on art activities for kids and families. Buy local, hand-crafted, traditional arts and crafts. Tour the historic property and listen to live, local music Held in conjunction with the Corrales Harvest Festival. Date and Time: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Exhibition: Cross Pollination: Cross Pollination is a group exhibition showcasing work at the intersection of art and science that focuses on bees and other pollinators. About 35 percent of the world’s food crops and 75 percent of the flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. Without pollinators, particularly bees, around 3,500 species have become increasingly threatened by human action. With this knowledge, artists have responded to the issue by working with and for bees and other pollinators to raise awareness about their profound benefits to life on earth. Curated by artist/backyard beekeeper Valerie Roybal, with curatorial assistance from Claude Smith, Cross Pollination not only refers to how bees and other insects pollinate a large portion of the world’s food, but also to the cross pollination of ideas in art and science. The exhibition includes local,national and international artists working in photography, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, installation, film/video, performance, games and more. Date and Time: Tuesday through Saturday, from 12 to 5 p.m. Free admission.

Join Duke City Pedaler every Sunday through October for a special Sunday Brunch Ride on the DCP! The ride will begin downtown at the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory and pedal to The The Boiler Monkey Bistro for brunch*. After fueling up on crepes and biscuits and gravy, begin a leisurely ride to the Rail Yards Market in historic Barelas! Check out hundreds of New Mexico’s finest food, farm, artisan, and healing vendors (including live music)! All this takes place under one roof at the historic blacksmith shop. After an hour or so at the Rail Yards, hop back on the DCP and pedal to a local brewery/taproom of the group’s choosing from our list of participating partners. Riders enjoy discounts and food/drink specials at each of our partner locations. Date and Time: Sunday 12 p.m., Price: $23.

Concert: The DNC Project. Combining natural talent with expert-level musicianship, The DCN Project is a fixture in the New Mexico music landscape. The locally-based trio is made up of lead vocalist Victoria Isaminger Panana, guitarist John Isaminger and bassist Ritchie Ray. Widely known for their massive musical repertoire that spans R&B, jazz, soul and funk hits, the trio recreates classic favorites using unique, innovative arrangements. Whether playing an upbeat toe-tapper or a soulful ballad, The DCN Project delivers something for everyone whenever they take the stage. Date and Time: Friday, September 30 at 10 p.m. Price: Free.

¡Hora de Cuentos! Bilingual Preschool Storytime. Details: ¡Hora de Cuentos! Bring your children ages 1 years old through preschool to the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s beautiful and historic library for bilingual story reading. Storytime will be every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. Parents or caregivers must remain with their child. No registration required. Date and Time: Thursday, September 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Price: Free.