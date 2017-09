ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man they say robbed an Albuquerque bank.

Agents say a man wearing a Green Bay Packers hat walked into the BBVA Compass Bank on Central and Tramway Tuesday afternoon.

He handed a note to the teller who handed an undisclosed amount of money over.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 843-STOP.