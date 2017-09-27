Elementary PE coach arrested for 3rd DWI, drug possession

CLOVIS, N.M (KRQE) – An elementary school assistant P.E. coach has been arrested for his third DWI. What’s even worse, is this time police say he fled from them and was caught with drugs.

Stephen Whittenberg has been employed at La Casita Elementary School since 2001. This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law, and that has some parents wondering why he’s working in their schools.

Clovis police officers said they noticed a pickup truck rolling through the intersection of 14th Street and Wallace in Clovis before running into another car.

When officers peered inside, they say they saw 51-year-old Stephen Whittenberg, who appeared to be sweating with glazed, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

According to documents, when officers asked Whittenburg to put the car in park he accelerated and took off at a high speed before hitting a curb and knocking over a mailbox. He still continued to drive and hit the officer’s patrol car.

The criminal complaint states Whittenberg continued to push on the gas, attempting to push the police unit out of the way. The officer was able to reach in, put the car in park, and turn off the ignition.

Whittenberg was arrested for his third DWI offense.

“He’s a P.E. teacher and he got his third DWI and he’s still working here? I didn’t know that,” said a parent at La Casita Elementary School.

“He’s always taken pretty good care of the kids and that’s pretty much all I can say. This is news to me. I’m just now finding out about this,” said another parent.

Many parents we spoke to were surprised about the arrest and some were defending him.

“I know he’s been the P.E. teacher here for a few years, all of my kids have gone here and I now have one that’s in high school. As far as that goes, I always thought he was a nice gentleman and he’s always taken really good care of the kids,” another parent added.

“I don’t think he should work in this school system if that’s the case,” said a parent.

Whittenberg is now facing a slew of charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and aggravated DWI.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Clovis school system to find out if Whittenberg is still employed, and if they’ve conducted a background check as this is his third DWI arrest. School officials said he has completed the required background check.