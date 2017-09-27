Council set to vote on improvements proposal for Santa Fe Municipal Airport

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council is set to vote on improvements to the Santa Fe Municipal Airport.

The plans include about $30 million in proposed improvements over the next decade, including a new terminal.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, city councilor Joseph Maestas is expected to propose the airport be transformed to completely solar power.

This comes on the heels of a city council decided earlier this year to make all city buildings run on solar energy.

Maestas says he does not expect there to be any opposition.

