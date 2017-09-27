Around Town: Top Spots for Chile Roasting

Fall is definitely in the air -but it’s not just the crisp temperatures that tell you so.

The smell of green and red chile roasting is as essential to the beloved season as pumpkin spice and changing leaves. Our around town guru, Howie Kaibel, has the low-down on top spots to pick up your batch of freshly-roasted chile.

Among Yelpers’ top picks are the Fruit Basket ABQ and the Downtown and Corrales Growers Markets. Both destinations offer a variety of other enticements, some of which include family activities and live music.

Use Yelp to navigate through the city for the best place to stock up on the spicy staple.