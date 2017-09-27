Albuquerque man looks to give back to Hurricane Harvey victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been giving back in a big way, and he’s hoping a Hurricane Harvey victim can benefit from his latest project.

“Everyday that I get up, I try to figure out a way that I could be a blessing to somebody,” said Robert Spinner.

That idea started eight years ago when Spinner got inspired to help others after his wife got sick.

“That was kind of hard. My wife had gotten deathly ill,” he said.

Spinner loves fixing things. He started fixing old cars with the intention of selling them for some extra cash, but found giving them away was more rewarding.

“I just decided that I really didn’t need the car and I have given cars away in the past,” said Spinner.

He’s repaired and given away more than a dozen cars to college kids, single moms, and needy families.

His latest project is a 1990 Volvo wagon. Spinner spent $1,800 of his own money to fix it up and now he’s ready to let it go.

“Would like to donate to someone in need that has suffered that loss through Hurricane Harvey,” he said.

Spinner posted a video on YouTube in hopes of finding someone who has lost their car because of Hurricane Harvey. His entire YouTube channel is dedicated to showing people how to fix their cars if they can’t afford a mechanic.

He’s able to buy more cars and pay for repairs through donations online.

“I’m just a gnat on this world, but if I do my part to be a blessing to other people, you know it’s just a good thing to do,” said Spinner.

Spinner says the Volvo runs like new. The only thing it still needs is a radio, which is something he’ll install in the next few days.

