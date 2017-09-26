Video shows man jump into traffic on I-25 to avoid police

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted to get away from police so badly, he jumped right into traffic on I-25.

Cellphone video shows it started with a slow speed chase near the Central exit.

The video shows two officers following the car as it swerves from lane to lane, at one point coming dangerously close to hitting other drivers.

The driver finally slowed down, and then the suspect is seen running into fast on-coming traffic, almost getting hit.

KRQE News 13 asked Albuquerque Police on Tuesday if they knew who the suspect was or why he was running, but they could not say.

