Team New Mexico starts slow at USGA Women’s State Team Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 12th USGA Women’s State Team Championship will be the last. New Mexico is hosting the event at Las Campanas Golf Club in Santa Fe.

The home team went into the event with dreams of winning it all. “We all know this course very well,” said Team New Mexico’s Chanet Fiorina Trujillo. “We got to play it multiple times. I’m sure that’s an advantage. We have a pretty good strategy going on, hopefully we can execute it.”

New Mexico is one of 48 three member teams from 47 states ranging from age 15 to 69. Day one belonged to the visitors from New York who turned in a first round team total of 2 under par. Arizona is second at 1 over. Team New Mexico did not fare very well in their first round. The team of Fiorina Trujillo, Jacque Galloway and Samantha Surette find themselves tied for 32nd as a team at 19 over par. Galloway had the best round with a 5 over 77.

Fiorina Trujillo had a first round 86, Surette carded a round of 90. Team New Mexico has work to do if they are to make the cut. After play Wednesday, teams will be cut from 48 to 21. “I think it’s important that we play well especially because it’s at home,” said Galloway. “Right now we’re going to try and make the cut and play as well as we can.”