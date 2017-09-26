Suspect shot by clerk behind bars after being released from hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man shot by a clerk during an attempted robbery is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

The would-be robber faced a judge Tuesday — over a week after he walked into a Circle K and was confronted by a clerk who was armed. It ended with that suspect shot in the stomach, and the clerk was left without a job.

Tuesday, 23-year-old Ferron Mendez went before a judge charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, conspiracy and other charges. He was just released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the stomach during the botched robbery.

In court documents released Tuesday, witnesses say they saw him and another man putting on masks as they walked into the Circle K on Eubank and Candelaria on September 18. They then pointed a gun at clerk Jennifer Wertz and customers. That’s when Wertz shot him.

Customers told police Jennifer Wertz was their hero and they believe her actions saved their lives. Shortly after the shooting, Wertz said she had been carrying a gun for about a year for protection.

“I just thought about my life, and my children, and how I needed to be sure that I got home to see them,” Jennifer Wertz said.

Mendez ran to a nearby business, bleeding heavily and asked for them to call 911.

According to documents, when police inspected Mendez’s gun they found it was an airsoft, but they say it was missing the orange indicator and looked very much like a real gun.

After his arrest Mendez told officers he doesn’t do things like this, he’s not a drug user but has fallen on hard times and needed money, and that he was sorry.

Tuesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bond pending another hearing. Prosecutors are asking he remain locked up until trial.

Wertz was fired after the incident, she says she has since gotten several job offers.