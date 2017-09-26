Suspect not found after SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and SWAT members are still on scene in the 1200 block of Dunes Road, which is off of Western Skies and Central near Juan Tabo.

APD says around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, they received a call about a possible domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and determined a crime had been committed.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment. When the SWAT team entered the home, the suspect was gone.

APD says they are now working on an arrest warrant for the man.

His name at this time has not been released.