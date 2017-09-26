September 26th Morning Rush: FBI report shows crime is a major problem in Albuquerque

1. A newly released report by the FBI proves crime is a big problem and continues to rise in Albuquerque. The report which compared numbers over two years showing cases like murder, violent and property crimes are significantly up. From 2015 to 2016 there were 18 more murder or manslaughter cases, violent crime saw nearly 1,000 more cases in 2016 and the city saw a nearly 50 percent increase in auto theft.

2. An Albuquerque Public School board member who’s accused of stealing from a charter school she ran is now facing an ultimatum, resign before you’re forced to. In a two-page letter, Attorney General Hector Balderas demanded member Analee Maestas resign from the board immediately saying she’s no longer qualified for her position. He also warned that he’ll take her to court. Last month State Auditor Tim Keller revealed Maestas and her daughter, embezzled nearly $700,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center. Maestas sent a letter saying she’s innocent.

3. Scattered showers continue to linger over east-central and southeast New Mexico.

4. Eastern New Mexico University is supporting a rival football team by starting a fund in honor of Midwestern State University football player Robert Grays. The 19-year-old died last week after suffering a neck injury during a football game. ENMU wants to present the check when the teams meet up during a November football game.

5. A local chalk artist is expected to finish his canvas on the sidewalk near the University of New Mexico’s Duckpond. Chris Carlson began working on a 3-D mural Monday. While it doesn’t look like much now, the artwork which can be found outside of Mitchell Hall will depict two Lobos and the UNM logo.

Morning’s Top Stories