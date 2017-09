ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers get ready, we are just 59 days away from Black Friday.

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released its predictions and new consumer insights for the 2017 holiday shopping season.

They predict this year’s Black Friday will be the busiest online shopping day in U.S. history, beating Cyber Monday for the second year in a row.

They also say shoppers will have half of their shopping done by December 3 and about 80 percent will be done by December 15.