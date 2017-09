RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho city councilor wants to honor former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici with a road.

City Councilor Jim Owen has created a resolution asking the New Mexico State Transportation Commission to consider designating New Mexico 347/Paseo Del Volcan as Pete V. Domenici Memorial Highway.

New Mexico’s longest serving senator died earlier this month at the age of 85.

The full council is set to vote on the proposal during a meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m.