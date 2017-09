SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new plan and application for the controversial Flying J truck stop in Santa Fe are underway after a community meeting Monday night.

Residents and some business owners are worried how it will impact traffic, safety and the environment.

Some are suggesting other sites for the project, but developers say those spots won’t work.

The company says if everything goes smoothly the truck stop would open late next year or early 2019.