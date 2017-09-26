New Mexico slaughterhouse expected to bring in millions

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A building that was slated to become a controversial horse slaughterhouse is now open for business.

A few years ago the plans for the site led to a lawsuit and outrage at the thought of slaughtering horses for meat in New Mexico. However, there wasn’t a huge fight over what’s going on there this time around.

The site is now a beef packing plant — and the people behind it think it could be a big deal for the state.

The self-proclaimed dairy capital of the southwest may soon be known for producing more than just milk.

“Tens of thousands of cows are being shipped out every month to other states when we really ought to be managing our own assets here in New Mexico,” said John Mulcahy, Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development President.

The building off Cedarvale Road in Roswell was almost home to a horse slaughterhouse back in 2014, and it caused quite the controversy.

Ex-owner Rick De Los Santos is still in the midst of a lawsuit against the Humane Society, claiming the group’s PR and legal actions led to the demise of his Valley Meat Company after everything was ready to go.

Once that project failed, new owner Joe Madrid stepped in to transform the building into a traditional meatpacking company – called USA Beef.

“It’s the only meat packing plant I’m aware of in the state and this would be a full-functioning facility to be able to handle all kinds of market demand, mostly commercial,” Mulcahy said.

With more than 1 million head of cattle in New Mexico, Roswell’s Economic Development Agency says this is a business that is needed in the state.

“This is great for Roswell, not only on the side that jobs are being created, which are estimated to be about 60 jobs over a period of time, but also because this is going to support and assist our other industry, dairy,” Mulcahy said.

The Madrid family launched the project last October and it just opened this month, but they’re already thinking bigger.

“Right now we have opened our domestic market but hopefully within the month we will have our export permit for Mexico,” said Idali Madrid, HR manager.

The city believes USA Beef could generate $300 million for the local economy over the next five years. USA Beef still has dozens of open positions.

Gov. Martinez will be in Roswell next Wednesday to commemorate the opening of USA Beef.