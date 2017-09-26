New Mexico school seeks funds for Domenici papers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The library at New Mexico State University has embarked on a fundraising campaign to support the processing of a massive collection of political papers, photographs, video tapes and other documents from the decades-long career of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici.

New Mexico’s longest serving senator, Domenici died earlier this month of complications from abdominal surgery. He was 85.

More than 2,000 boxes of Domenici’s papers were brought to the university’s library in 2007 before his retirement. University officials say the processing of the collection has been ongoing since then to ensure the documents are available to the public for research.

Adrian Bautista, the development officer for NMSU Alumni Relations, says the goal is to raise $13,140 — a dollar for every day Domenici was in office.

The campaign ends Saturday.