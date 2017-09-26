New Mexico high school team ‘Scat Cats’ takes third place in international competition

Courtesy of Cibola National Forest: The Scat Cats (left to right) - Eliaz Garcia, Alonso Rojas, Rachel Portillo, Lorraina Rojas, and Kara Clement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Out of 54 participating teams, five high school students from New Mexico have taken third place in the 2017 International Envirothon competition.

The team from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences dubbed the “Scat Cats,” qualified earlier this year when they won the New Mexico Envirothon competition.

Courtesy of Cibola National Forest: The Scat Cats on Testing Day

The problem-solving, team-based event is where more than 500,000 high school students from the United States, Canada and China show their knowledge of natural resource management and ecology.

Teams also demonstrate their knowledge in forestry, wildlife, soils and aquatics. They also must address complex natural resource-related issues.

This year’s competition was held in Emmetsburg, Maryland and each member of the Scat Cats will receive a check for $1,000.

A team from Pennslyvania won the competition and a team from New York took second place.

 

 

