New FBI reports proves crime is on the rise in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A newly released report by the FBI proves crime is a big problem in Albuquerque. With the mayoral election just under one week away, how to address it is one of the top campaign issues for all of the candidates.

The report shows numbers are up across the board. In fact, from 2015 to 2016, murders and violent crimes in Albuquerque are up significantly compared to the rest of the nation.

There were nearly 1,000 more cases of violent crime in 2016 compared to 2015.

Reports of murder or manslaughter rose by almost 20.

Another significant increase is in property crime which includes burglaries. That number jumped from nearly 5,000 cases to almost 39,000 crimes year-to-year.

As temperatures begin to cool down, police will likely begin responding to more motor vehicle thefts. The city saw 7,710 cases in 2016, which is 2,500 more than in 2015.

The only decrease was in rape cases, with a slight decline of a little over 20 reports.

The increases in these numbers come as the city has only grown less than half a percent in population.

To see the full report, click here.