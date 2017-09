ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drone video released on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Facebook page is offering a bird’s eye view of the project.

The video takes viewers through the corridor, showing the stations along the route and the construction as it continues along.

Mayor Berry says the project is now 80 percent complete.

The biggest work to be done at this point is traffic signals, paving and striping.