A trough will set up to our west pulling moisture and widespread showers and storms across the state over the next two days. The best chance for showers will pop up each afternoon but just about anywhere could pick up significant rain. We will slowly start to dry out on Friday. The chance for storms however will continue through the weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
