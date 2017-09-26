Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Scattered showers continue to linger over east-central and southeast NM this morning… be sure to factor in extra time for the morning commute for those traveling within Lea, Curry & Roosevelt County. More storms and showers are expected to develop this afternoon and evening across western and central NM – watch for heavy rain, gusty winds & frequent lightning. High temperatures will cool statewide with most of us topping out in the 60s & 70s (only a handful of low 80s across southwest and south-central NM). Breezy conditions will stick around through this afternoon with sustained speeds ranging 10-20mph, gusting up to 30mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: As our next storm system approaches from the west, deep moisture being pulled in over the state will lead to widespread storms and showers. Expect heavy rain to raise concerns for flooding, especially for those areas already hit hard by recent rain. Afternoon temperatures will bottom out Wednesday afternoon with most us in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Our next warming trend will kick in Thursday afternoon with a slow recovery back to near average temps.