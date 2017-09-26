John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Now that the cold front has pushed through the Albuquerque metro area, a persistent east wind will continue through the next several days. Expect winds to gust up to 50 mph, especially near the mouth of the canyon. The moisture left by the front, combined with an approaching storm system will help fire off more showers and storms this afternoon. The central and western part of the state will be favored for showers, with some storms along the continental divide. The east could see some light rainfall, but stabilizing air will limit the action east of the central mountain chain.

The storm system continues to sit to the west for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. One model continues to pull moisture into the state, allowing for good rounds of showers and storms, while another model wants to pull drier air in by Friday and the weekend. For now, expect at least a few showers and storms for the state through the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees below average through the weekend.