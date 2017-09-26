In the Kitchen: The Crown Room Rolls Out Fall Menu

Chef Tristan prepares a beef carpaccio in the studio, a featured appetizer on their upcoming fall menu.

The colder temperatures bring heartier meals, and the Crown Room will be dusting off old favorites for the season. Their new menu rolls on October 5.

Mark your calendars for November 2, for a special 7-course Dia de Los Muertos dinner. Guests can celebrate the event with a unique creation in a fine-dining atmosphere.

Also be sure to hit up the Downs Friday for your chance to win a 2017 Mustang!

