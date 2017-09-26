For Your Health: ABQ Celebrates Recovery

The story of addiction is most commonly told through the lens of the Justice Department, stats illustrating recidivism among those sick and suffering. Rarely are the success stories shared with the masses.

This is precisely why Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery exists: to promote the successes of those battling addiction and mental illness.

Those battling addiction –and loved ones seeking to help- can find solutions at the Albuquerque Convention Center this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizations are standing by to offer insight and assistance for families engrossed in the struggle.

The event is absolutely free to attend. So come out, learn more and seek assistance if it’s needed.

Visit CABQ.gov/Family for more information.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery