For the Family: Pull for Kids 2017

Think you can take on a jumbo jet for a great cause? If so, rally 19 of your friends and head out to Atlantic Aviation this weekend.

The 2017 Pull for Kids rolls onto the tarmac Saturday, September 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of 20 will attempt to pull a 727 de-commissioned aircraft to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

In addition to the main attraction, the event will feature local vendors, food trucks, a car show and kids activities.

There’s no cost to attend the event. Registration for participants is around $40 per person, with proceeds going to BGCCNM.

For more information, visit BGCCNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living