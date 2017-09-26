Family donates diabetic food kits to Los Lunas schools

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas family is working on a project they say has the potential to save a life in the classroom.

Tammy Robinson and her five kids have been putting together diabetic food kits and delivering them to schools around Los Lunas.

The idea came when one of Robinson’s daughters, a third-grader at the time, had a lockdown drill at her school. She realized her friend, who has diabetes, was trapped in another part of the school and she wondered what would happen if that friend suddenly had a blood sugar crisis.

So the family put their heads together and came up with a way to help, by making sure every room at school has an emergency supply of juice and crackers.

“It was really great to watch them think outside the box and think of others and let the wheels start spinning in their head,” Tammy Robinson said.

The Robinsons have already put together around 700 bags. They eventually plan to deliver the kits to all the schools in their district.