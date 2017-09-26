Davie hopes to get year back for red shirt QB Carroll

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan was and still is for UNM freshman quarterback Bryson Carroll to red shirt. Carroll started his eligibility clock in a victory at Tulsa last Saturday.

He went into the game out of necessity. Student athletes get five years to play four. Injury caused the Lobos to enter the game with their third string quarterback Coltin Gerhart as the starter with Carroll penciled in as his back up. Gerhart left the game briefly after suffering a shoulder injury.

Carroll replaced him for one play and a second snap where he just took a knee. Davie said he will get in touch with the NCAA in hopes of getting Carroll’s full year restored as a red shirt.

“For a young man to lose a year of football because of that to me is something I think where common sense will prevail,” said Davie. “You know it’s just not fair to that kid to use up a year of football because he had to go in a game because the fourth quarterback had to go in a game and finish the first half.”

The Lobos are completely healthy at the position now.

Starter Lamar Jordan is back from concussion protocol and will start in the Lobos homecoming game against the Air Force Falcons Saturday. The 5 p.m. game at Dreamstyle Stadium will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.