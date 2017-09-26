Community Calendar: MindMatters

In New Mexico, 1 in 4 people suffer from some form of mental illness. The stigma surrounding the condition persists –but MindMatters is looking to change that.

St. Clair Winery & Bistro, along with Shamrock Foods are teaming up for MindMatters, an inaugural event which aims to bring awareness and treatment to those suffering. More than 20 local restaurants, breweries and wineries will be giving out samples of food. In addition, keynote speakers will be on-hand to lead a discussion on various topics relating to mental illness.

As a fundraiser, ticket prices are $50 per person. To purchase your tickets and gain more information, visit NAMINM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living