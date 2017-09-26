Colorado construction worker dies after falling from lift

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man died after he fell from a lift at a construction site in southwestern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports Brian John Anthony Shaw was working with a crew contracted by the city of Bayfield to rebuild a parkway over the Los Pinos River last week when he fell. Shaw died at a hospital Saturday.

Bruce Evans, chief of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, says the Trinidad man was trying to fix a man lift that had one wheel off the side of a dirt road. Shaw forgot to lock himself into the basket, and he fell about 40 feet onto a survey stick when the machinery shifted.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Shaw grew up in Trinidad and attended auto-diesel mechanic school at WyoTech in Wyoming.