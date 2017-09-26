City gets closer to choosing building for Albuquerque skyline challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renderings are in, and the city is one step closer to adding the new tallest building to the Albuquerque skyline.

From high-end apartments and a hotel, to shopping and more, it’s all in the plans for the city’s top choice in their skyline contest.

“People are wanting to invest in Albuquerque. My understanding is the proposals that came in, a lot of them were from locals, people who have built their businesses here,” said Mayor Berry.

The mayor said he’s excited to see these grand renderings for the proposed “Symphony Tower” — unanimous top choice of the city’s Development Commission.

The city’s Planning Department said there were two options for the site at Third Street and Marquette, right across the street from Civic Plaza.

The Symphony Tower would be 386 feet tall, nearly 35 feet taller than the U.S. Eagle building. There would be shops and offices, a pool with a sprawling outdoor deck on the tenth floor, and a hotel above that.

Apartments would occupy the higher floors. Some of those apartments could have up to 6,000 square feet.

“When you have these new buildings come downtown, what that does, is it raises the bar for everybody, so now if you want to rent a building that’s maybe in poor shape, you’re gonna have to up your game as well,” said Mayor Berry.

However, the Development Commission did send the locally based developers back to the drawing board to determine specifics, like what kind of tax breaks or public assistance they’re seeking. That should be done in November.

The Development Commission also decided to move forward with the only proposal for the site at Second Street and Silver, across from the train station. That will be a five story building featuring shops, apartments, and maybe a police substation, to address the crime concerns in that part of downtown.