Chalk artist completes 3-D mural at UNM

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sidewalk has come alive near the University of New Mexico duck pond.

Chalk artist Chris Carlson began working on a 3-D mural Monday as part of homecoming week.

Carlson completed the mural Tuesday, which shows two lobos appearing to walk out of the sidewalk.

“People can actually pose and and interact with the artwork so when everything’s all finished you can actually crouch next to the lobo, and you have your hand up here and it looks like your hand is resting on top of him,” Carlson explained.

Carlson says as long as the rain stays away, it should last up to two weeks.

 

