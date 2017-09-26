Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office holds voting event at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is holding a special event to encourage more people to get out to vote.

As part of National Voter Registration Day, the clerk’s office is hosting the first annual “Be the Vote Voter Registration Drive.”

Participants will be able to register to vote, or if you have moved, been married, or changed your name, you can correct all of that at the event as well.

“If we can get people to come down to Civic Plaza and join together have some fun, realize the importance of voting and get registered to vote I think it’s the start of a conversation we can have.”

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

 

 

