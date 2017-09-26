Albuquerque man accused of severing girlfriend’s foot with car

By Published:
Diego Ochoa
Diego Ochoa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of ramming a car into his girlfriend, severing her foot.

The Albuquerque Police Department says last month, the couple got into an argument outside the woman’s apartment near Osuna and San Pedro.

According to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Diego Ochoa threw his girlfriend out of his car, knocking her to the ground.

The criminal complaint says he put the car in reverse and pinned her against the wall, “severing her foot from her leg.”

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was stable enough to tell her story to police the following day.

Ochoa is behind bars, charged with attempted first degree murder.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s