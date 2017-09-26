Albuquerque man accused of severing girlfriend’s foot with car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of ramming a car into his girlfriend, severing her foot.

The Albuquerque Police Department says last month, the couple got into an argument outside the woman’s apartment near Osuna and San Pedro.

According to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Diego Ochoa threw his girlfriend out of his car, knocking her to the ground.

The criminal complaint says he put the car in reverse and pinned her against the wall, “severing her foot from her leg.”

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was stable enough to tell her story to police the following day.

Ochoa is behind bars, charged with attempted first degree murder.