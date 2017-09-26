Albuquerque designated as Talent Hub by Lumina Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lumina Foundation has announced that Albuquerque is one of 17 communities across the United States designated as a Talent Hub.

Cities earned the designation for creating environments that attract, retain, and cultivate talent.

“These communities are the creative entrepreneurial engines that power our nation,” Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Lumina Foundation said in a release. “Four our country to meet growing demand for an educated workforce, we must bolster community-based efforts that are tightly focused on increasing the numbers of people in cities across the country with education and training beyond high school.”

Each Talent Hub city will receive $350,000 in grant funding for over 42 months. The money will be used to support local efforts to educate more people in the area. Lumina will provide the funds in partnership with the Kresge Foundation.

The following are the other communities designated as Talent Hubs:

Austin, Texas

Boston; Cincinnati

Columbus, Indiana

Dayton, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Fresno, California

Los Angeles, California

Louisville, Kentucky

Nashville, Tennessee

New York; Philadelphia

Racine, Wisconsin

Richmond, Virginia

Shasta County, California

Tulsa, Oklahoma