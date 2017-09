ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies arrested two suspected drunk drivers after a crash that injured a 7-year-old in the South Valley.

They say 24-year-old David Oropeza-Mota hit 27-year-old Kenneth Lovato near Coors and Blake on Friday night.

Deputies arrested Oropeza-Mota. They say he blew twice the legal limit.

Deputies also say Lovato smelled of alcohol and refused to take a field sobriety test. He was arrested, too.

His daughter suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital.