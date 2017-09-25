Trial to begin for teen accused of killing Manzano High School student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the teen accused of killing Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver is expected to begin Monday.

Police say Esias Madrid is one of the teens suspected of shooting at the home where Chavez-Silver was hanging out with friends.

Madrid is facing charges including first-degree murder.

Madrid has also been in the news before. In January, he took a plea deal in a case where he killed a man over a game of beer pong in the South Valley.

A judge gave him a 16-year prison sentence. His trial for Chavez-Silver’s death is set to begin at 9 a.m.

 

