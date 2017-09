ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for one of the five teenagers charged in the death of a local carpenter is expected to begin Monday.

Police say Hector Aguirre was run over by the teens as they tried to steal his work van a year ago.

He later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Xavier Montoya’s trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in District Court.