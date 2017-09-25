Rio Rancho resident fed up with drivers speeding in neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in Rio Rancho are fed up with drivers speeding by their homes. One neighbor says she’s had enough after a driver came a little too close for comfort.

One by one, cars drive down Western Hills Drive, near Unser and Southern.

“This is a residential area, it’s a 25 mph zone. They just drive too fast,” said Amy Griffin.

Griffin has been living on that street for 10 years and says it’s a shortcut for drivers. However, the hole in her front yard is making her wish drivers would find another way.

“This is what’s left of our mailbox and like I said, it went into our neighbor’s yard. It flew a good 30 feet,” she said.

Griffin says a car hit her mailbox on Saturday. The person responsible took off without saying a word. She says, enough is enough.

“We’ve reported this last time just because we’re kind of fed up,” said Griffin.

Rio Rancho Police say they don’t hear about drivers hitting mailboxes often, but they’re taking Griffin’s concerns seriously.

“Western Hills, they’ll be added to a secondary step list. Officers, either one or two as they drive through the area, will do neighborhood canvases, look for those drivers that are not adhering to the posted speed limit,” said Captain Ron Vigil.

It didn’t take long before police officers started cracking down on speeders along Western Hills. KRQE News 13 cameras caught police pulling over two drivers as soon as they got there.

For Griffin, she just wants drivers to remember one thing as they cruise by her home:

“I don’t really care about my mailbox, what I care about is I have two small boys and there’s lots of children who walk here from Lincoln Middle School,” she said.

Rio Rancho Police say speeding is one of their top priorities. They have eight working speed vans scattered throughout the city.