Property sale leads to standoff in southeast New Mexico

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a simple property sale, turned into a shots fired call and a standoff with police. It also revealed a strange loophole any home buyer or seller should be aware of.

Artesia resident Shannon Johnson says he bought property from a man back in January.

“The agreement was, I was going to purchase the property from him and he was going to move to Oklahoma during the month of March,” Johnson said.

It’s what happened after he purchased the property he says has come as a shock.

“He decided not to move to Oklahoma, and that he was going to remain on the property. After we had already signed a contract, after I had already started making payments to him, after I had already moved a bunch of my personal property onto the property,” Johnson explained.

Johnson showed KRQE News 13 the paperwork, which shows he and his wife own the property. Still, they haven’t been able to get the man to move because of a loophole.

“We never stated a specific move-out-date or a specific action that would happen if he failed to move out by that date,” Johnson said.

Then on Saturday, Johnson went to go get the stuff he left on the property. That’s when someone started shooting.

“Within 45 minutes of being on the property, he pulled a 12 gauge shotgun and took a shot at me. He told me he’d blow my head off and good thing he missed,” Johnson said.

When officers arrived on scene, 79-year-old Steve Bowman refused to leave the home. That led to a seven-and-a half hour standoff with Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies before Bowman surrendered and was arrested. He was later released on his own recognizance.

KRQE News 13 wanted to get Bowman’s side of the story, but did not feel it safe to go onto the property. Bowman was charged with aggravated assault and resisting an officer.