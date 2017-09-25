Nuclear Science and History museum to unveil Trinity Tower replica

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is bringing history to life.

The museum is erecting the only Trinity Tower replica in existence.

The original Trinity Tower was designed to hold the first atomic bomb tested at the Trinity Site on July 16, 1945.

“For New Mexico, it was the beginning place for the Atomic Age. Specifically so with this, we’re able to bring history to life in Albuquerque at our museum for the Manhattan Project in just a very monumental time in history,” said Jennifer Hayden, with the Museum of Nuclear Science and History.

Construction started this weekend and is scheduled to be complete by the end of the week.

The tower is set to make its debut next week at the museum’s “Nuclear After Hours — Trinity Flies” event.