New study ranks New Mexico as 8th worst state to be a teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is not a great state to be a teacher according to a recent study.

WalletHub ranks New Mexico as the 8th worst state in the country.

They base their rankings on teacher pay, quality of school system, pupil to teacher ratio and teacher safety, among other things.

The biggest problem in New Mexico according to the survey is the quality of the school system where New Mexico ranks 50th, only above Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the best states for teachers were New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Connecticut.

The best school systems were in Massachusetts and New Jersey.