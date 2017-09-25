New Mexico school board opts for bilingual pledge

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The Pledge of Allegiance will soon be recited in both English and Spanish at school board meetings in Las Cruces.

Board Chairwoman Maria Flores made the request that the pledge be recited in Spanish starting at the next public meeting.

Las Cruces Superintendent Greg Ewing told the Las Cruces Sun-News that students are entitled under law to choose to have part of their education in Spanish and that reciting the pledge in Spanish during board meetings will be a wonderful experience for students.

He says inclusivity is the goal. Districts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have been reciting the pledge in both languages for years.