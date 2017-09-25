New Mexico man sentenced in 2012 deadly shooting case

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A Carlsbad man has been convicted for the second time in the 2012 killing of another southern New Mexico man.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2frhM14 ) that it took nearly an hour and a half for jurors to find Mathew Sloan guilty of first-degree murder and burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The verdict came last week in district court. It was the second time Sloan was tried for the shooting death of 50-year-old Timothy Wallace of Artesia as the New Mexico Supreme Court had reversed Sloan’s previous convictions last year.

Prosecutors said while it’s unclear if Sloan intended to kill Wallace, evidence proved he was aware of his actions.

Sloan’s attorney pushed for lesser convictions, saying his client was more fearful of a co-defendant who was also convicted.