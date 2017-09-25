New Mexico dispute over bail reform escalates in court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is pushing back against a lawsuit that seeks to block new rules governing pre-trial release of defendants.

On behalf of the court, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has described the lawsuit from the BailBond Association of New Mexico and several state lawmakers as frivolous and asked a federal court to sanction the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

Bail Bond Association President Gerald Madrid on Monday accused state prosecutors of using strong-arm tactics in court.

Proponents of the new rules say they help ensure defendants are not kept in jail only because they cannot afford bail provisions.

Voters approved a state constitutional amendment last year that lets judges deny bail to dangerous defendants and overhaul the pre-trial release system for others.