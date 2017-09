LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple is facing charges after their 7-month-old tested positive for heroin and meth.

Las Cruces Police say the Children, Youth and Families Department has been monitoring 24-year-old Eric Guerrero and 20-year-old Vydelya Monjaras.

When the two tested positive for drugs, police tested the little girl. She tested positive, too.

The couple was arrested. Their daughter is in state custody.