New details revealed about shootout between Roswell man and police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man who fled from police Sunday picked a really bad spot to flee to.

A shootout happened Sunday between officers and Jose Manuel Diaz Montelongo, who deputies were trying to pull over.

It ended with Montelongo shooting at deputies and them shooting back, but during the chase Montelongo fled to a shooting range where a concealed carry class was taking place.

One of those instructors — a New Mexico Military Institute officer — also fired shots in an effort to stop Montelongo.

Montelongo was shot three times, but none of his injuries are life threatening.

Deputies say Montelongo has a long criminal history, which includes shooting himself in the head in front of deputies during a confrontation. Obviously, he survived.

He’s now wanted by ICE because he’s an illegal immigrant. It’s unclear if he will remain in the country or be taken by ICE for deportation.