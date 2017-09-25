Nearby “Elk Paradise” hosts festival for appreciation and conservation

JEMEZ MOUNTAINS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valles Caldera National Preserve, while close to ABQ Metro, it is worlds away when it comes to Elk habitat and conservation.

The Valles Caldera National Preserve is home to one of the largest elk herds in New Mexico. Each fall, the sound of elk bugling in the mountains marks the start of their mating season, known as the ‘rut’.

To celebrate the upcoming elk rut and to learn about this fascinating creature, the National Park Service will host the 9th Annual Jemez Mountains Elk Festival on Saturday, September 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the preserve.

This free, family-friendly festival will feature fun and interactive activities, along with educational demonstrations.

Wildlife experts also will be on hand to answer visitor questions about Elk and other Jemez Mountains wildlife.

Dates of Event:

What: Jemez Mountains Elk Festival

When: Saturday, September 30, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Valles Caldera National Preserve, Valle Grande Entrance Station, 39201 NM-4, Jemez Springs, NM 87025

Cost: Free Entrance All Day (National Public Lands Day)

For more information on this event, visit their website.