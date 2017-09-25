Mayor Berry suggests causes of Albuquerque crime spike, more funding for DA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Who should get the blame for Albuquerque’s crime problem?

In his last State of the City address, Mayor Richard Berry pointed to the problem starting with one big factor the city has no control over: the jail.

For years, Bernalillo County has faced a lawsuit tied to overcrowding at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and in response, county commissioners, criminal justice and court officials have coordinated to tackle measures to reduce jail populations.

However, outgoing Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry says the community at large was not ready to deal with the wave of inmates that hit the streets.

During his final State of the City speech Monday, one of the last chances to defend his record leading Albuquerque, crime became one of the main talking points Mayor Berry addressed.

“It’s our biggest challenge right now,” said Mayor Berry.

During his hour long speech, the Mayor spent nearly 25 minutes addressing problems and solutions.

One of the fixes the Mayor says he’s still focused on is recruiting and training new officers for Albuquerque Police.

“We are on course to increase the number of officers at APD,” said Berry.

But as for “why” crime has spiked, while he used the umbrella term of “major justice system disruptions” as a starting point for the various factors Albuquerque is facing, the Mayor points primarily to MDC as a starting point for the city’s issues.

Using graphs, the Mayor showed how both auto theft and robberies have shot up as the number of inmates held at MDC has gone down over the last four years.

Currently, MDC houses about 1,200 inmates a night. That number is less than half of the average in 2013.

Mayor Berry says Albuquerque simply wasn’t been ready to handle all the people who are out of jail.

“When you let 2,000 people out before adequate systems are in place to treat drug addictions and mental health issues and break that cycle of crime, we shouldn’t be surprised that crime is on the uprise,” said Mayor Berry.

The Mayor also pointed to new rules that the state courts have imposed on the Bernalillo County court system. The Case Management Order, or CMO, has taken some of that blame. The order forces prosecutors to work cases faster under tighter timelines, or risk seeing the cases dropped.

While he acknowledged that there were, “real concerns about people languishing in jail,” and waiting too long for a court case to go to trial, the Mayor believes the court rules were imposed too quickly.

“Nobody, and myself included, is saying we need to put 2,000 people back in jail — jail reduction is laudable, jail reduction is achievable, but I think most reasonable people would agree that what’s happening to our jail here, that reduction has gone too far, too fast,” said Mayor Berry.

What may come as a surprise though, is one of the positions the mayor revealed during his State of the City address. Breaking rank with the budget that Republican Governor Susana Martinez has helped shape during her years in office, Mayor Berry is calling for more funding for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. The office is currently held by Democrat Raul Torrez.

“Our DA is underfunded,” said Mayor Berry. “We have 13 DA’s in New Mexico, I remember from my time in the Legislature. Half of the cases in New Mexico are in one DA’s district and that’s here.”

“If we’re going to do something we these things, they do need additional resources and I’d like to advocate for that as well,” said Mayor Berry.

KRQE News 13 spoke to three Bernalillo County commissioners on Monday night about the Mayor’s comments as they relate to Bernalillo County’s control of MDC. The Board of Commissioners effectively controls the jail through county decision making.

A few of the commissioners brought up the Bernalillo County DA’s Office, and them wanting to see more funding for it. Some also pointed to other factors affecting Albuquerque’s crime that the Mayor didn’t mention, including the fewer number of arrests being made by APD, and an increase in substance abuse.